3 reasons why you cannot miss ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9, looks set to continue what its predecessors have done throughout an exciting 2023 – light up the ONE Championship stage with a night of non-stop martial arts action.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Singapore-based organization’s sixth spectacle on Prime Video this year looks set to deliver several interesting martial arts contests and two epic world title bouts in kickboxing and submission grappling.

Here are three reasons you cannot miss another potentially iconic night under the ONE Championship spotlight inside the Thai capital this week.

#3. Two contenders who could move a step closer to ONE gold

Two contenders who have it all to gain inside the ONE Championship ring this week are Jeremy Miado and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Miado, currently the most in-form MMA strawweight athlete alongside divisional king Jarred Brooks, hopes to up his current run to five back-to-back wins, which will put him into the hat as a dark horse for a draw against Brooks’ strawweight gold.

On the other spectrum of martial arts, Superbon looks to get an automatic ticket to a rematch for the ONE featherweight kickboxing title if he succeeds in his mission to leave Tayfun Ozcan stuck in the mud in Bangkok, Thailand.

#2. Russia’s finest stars on display

There are four Russian athletes who will take their skills to the ring come ONE Fight Night 11 this week.

First of the lot is Artem Belakh, who takes on South Korean slugger Kwon Won Il in a bantamweight contest. The Krasnodar native and current No.5-ranked bantamweight contender looks to build off his impressive debut inside the Thai capital.

Two fights after, undefeated beast Mansur Malachiev locks horns against Jeremy Miado in a pivotal strawweight MMA showdown. A win for the Dagestan-born grappler could see him make some huge moves in the 125-pound division.

Another athlete looking to shake things up in his division is Krasnodar-born athlete Ilya Freymanov. The Russian dynamite looks to go 2-0 on the ONE Championship stage following his phenomenal promotional bow against Martin Nguyen last year.

Last but not least, Dmitry Menshikov looks to cap off an eventful night for his countrymen. The Prokopyevsk man contests for Regian Eersel’s lightweight Muay Thai strap in the main event of the spectacle.

#1. Two huge world title fights on display

Of course, what makes this June 9 bill a must-watch affair is the two 26-pound divisional straps that will be on the line.

In the main event of the evening, unstoppable Regian Eersel will defend his lightweight Muay Thai crown against promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov.

The Dutch-Surinamese striker seeks his ninth consecutive victory on the global stage of ONE to further establish himself as the most dominant world champion on the ONE Championship roster alongside Rodtang.

Just before that intense scheduled five-round war gets underway, ADCC’s youngest-ever world champion and reigning lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo puts his gold on the line against Norwegian wizard Tommy Langaker.

Combined, both grappling artists have put up a spotless 5-0 run in ONE Championship. Needless to say, this will be entertaining from start to finish, given their impressive run and career achievements over the past couple of years.

North American fans can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes