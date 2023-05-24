3 reasons why Tommy Langaker can capture Kade Ruotolo’s lightweight submission grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 11

Tommy Langaker has scaled to the top of the European grappling scene, and now he's one win away from gaining world championship status.

The Norwegian competes for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against divisional king Kade Ruotolo in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

It's an opportunity that has been years in the making for the Haugesund native, and he's ready to turn heads and bless the audience inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a performance of a lifetime.

Here are three reasons why he can create history for himself and his entire nation by defeating Kade Ruotolo inside the Thai capital next month.

#3 He's surrounded by an elite team

Tommy Langaker's all-around arsenal in 'the gentle art' is already formidable, but he's been able to continuously grow over the years thanks to the team of coaches he’s worked with.

As a purple belt, the 29-year-old trained for prolonged periods at AOJ in California under the watchful eyes of the legendary Mendes brothers, Guilherme and Rafael, who promoted him to brown belt in 2015.

Following that stint, Langaker returned to train under Jose Carlos and Espen Mathiesen, where he earned his black belt in 2017.

In 2020, he moved back to Haugesund to co-found a gym, Wulfing Academy, to help level up the local grappling scene.

#2 He knows how to frustrate opponents

As seen in his two promotional outings so far, Tommy Langaker knows how to fight his way to better positions – if he fails to submit rivals.

In his debut against Canuto, the Norwegian allowed his foe to be on the offense, but his slick movements from guard fended Canuto’s attempts to mount himself into a dangerous position.

When he returned to action earlier this year, Langaker’s robustness with his back on the canvas and solid top game allowed him to frustrate Uali Kurzhev until he secured the match-winning submission with a heel hook at the 2:58 mark of the fight.

This part of his arsenal will be of high importance against Kade Ruotolo, an athlete who constantly hunts for more dominant positions and submissions.

#1 His near-impassable guard game

Above all, Langaker’s guard game is one of the strongest pillars of his arsenal.

Over the years, the Haugesund native’s ability to combine different types of guards – rubber, butterfly, half, sit-up – before he transitions to a nightmare of guard attacks has seen him pick up a collection of accolades in BJJ on the international scene.

As briefly mentioned, he’s already showcased his abilities in that department in both his wins against Kurzhev and Canuto.

Whether it will be effective against Kade Ruotolo, however, remains to be seen.

For now, fans should get excited for him to return to action at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. Fans in North America can watch the entire event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes