300-Pound football player's one-handed clean lift sparks debate on MMA Twitter: “That is not 170lbs unless it is made out of plutonium”

MMA twitter is now embroiled in another size vs. skill debate. However, this time it wasn't sparked by a large athlete, bodybuilder or strength athlete claiming to be capable of defeating professional fighters due to a difference in size and or strength. Instead, it was a simple workout video.

An American football player by the name of Kris Jenkins, who weighs 300 pounds, is shown performing an impressive feat of strength in a video shared on Twitter. Jenkins is seen performing a Turkish get-up, while holding a dumbbell alleged to weigh 170 pounds, which is the welterweight limit in MMA.

This, however, sparked a debate online. Some fans doubted that the dumbbell actually weighed 170 pounds. Meanwhile, others brought up their belief that Kris Jenkins' strength and size would mean nothing were he matched up against a skilled MMA fighter, even one several times smaller than him.

Part of the recent surge in this debate can be credited to Bradley Martyn, a bodybuilder and social media fitness influencer, who has recently attracted attention for claiming that he could beat professional fighters in a street fight due to his combination of size and strength.

He even claimed as much during a podcast interview with 'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz. Regardless, the video of Kris Jenkins drew several responses, with one fan highlighting the dangers of performing such a lift:

"Rotator Cuff surgery incoming"

Another MMA fan clarified that welterweights don't actually weigh 170 pounds, and that their walk-around weight is several pounds higher:

"A welterweight isn’t actually 170 lbs, they walk around much higher. Lightweights usually walk around at 170 so that’s about the size of an average lightweight in mma"

Meanwhile, another commenter expressed their doubt that the dumbbell in question actually weighed 170 pounds, saying:

"That is not 170lbs unless it is made out of plutonium."

Another fan, however, made it a point to state that a UFC lightweight would defeat Kris Jenkins in a bout due to the gulf in skill:

"A lightweight would take that arm home"

The following is a collage of fan reactions to the video:

