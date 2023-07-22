“3rd picture cured my ED” - Miesha Tate’s NSFW social media post has MMA fans going wild

Miesha Tate, the former women's bantamweight champion, caused quite a stir on social media with her recent post that had MMA fans going wild.

The post featured a series of autographed posters, and one of them showcased Tate in a daring pose, leaving little to the imagination. Fans couldn't help but react to the bold image, and the comment section quickly became a hotbed of excitement and cheeky remarks.

Among the comments, one fan humorously claimed that the:

“3rd picture cured my ED”

a lighthearted nod to the captivating effect of the risqué image.

Another fan jokingly admitted:

"Almost got into a car accident looking that 3rd pic."

The cheeky banter continued:

"Wouldn’t mind that flying knee hitting me in that 3rd pic😮‍💨🔥"

"Me & The third picture had some good times"

Check out the fans' reaction below:

On the sports front, Tate was scheduled to face Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC on ESPN 46, but an unfortunate undisclosed injury led to a change in the lineup. As a result, Bueno Silva went on to headline UFC Fight Night 224 against Holly Holm.

Miesha Tate's trailblazing career in MMA

Miesha Tate's mixed martial arts career has been adorned with numerous championships and accolades, solidifying her status as one of the sport's most accomplished fighters.

In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Tate's remarkable journey culminated in the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship, a title she claimed once during her tenure.

Additionally, she was a two-time recipient of the Fight of the Night award for her thrilling battles against Cat Zingano and Ronda Rousey. Tate's exceptional performances also earned her two Performance of the Night honors for her impressive victories over Holly Holm and Marion Reneau.

Before her stint in the UFC, Tate made her mark in Strikeforce, where she achieved significant milestones. She held the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship, showcasing her dominance in the division. Notably, she emerged as the winner of the Strikeforce 2010 Women's Bantamweight Tournament, further cementing her position as a formidable force in women's MMA.

Adding to her collection of championship belts, Miesha Tate secured the FCF Women's Bantamweight Championship during her tenure in Freestyle Cage Fighting.

'Cupcake's accomplishments and impact in the MMA world did not go unnoticed. She received esteemed recognition at the World MMA Awards, where she was honored as the 2011 Female Fighter of the Year, underscoring her exceptional skills and dedication to the sport. Her unforgettable comeback performance against Holly Holm at UFC 196 earned her the 2016 Comeback of the Year award.

With a professional record boasting 19 wins and 9 losses, Miesha Tate has demonstrated her versatility and proficiency in the octagon. Her victories include 4 by knockout, 7 by submission, and 8 by decision.