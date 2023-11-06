"5 pullouts and a positive steroid test" - Fans troll Ali Abdelaziz for bragging about statistic revealing Islam Makhachev's recent dominance in UFC

Ali Abdelaziz, CEO of Dominance MMA, took to X to commend one of his leading athletes in UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has done well in the recent past. His recent KO victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 was arguably his most impressive to date.

Abdelaziz wrote:

"@MAKHACHEVMMA six finishes last seven fights"

The post was met with a mixture of reactions from fans. Abdelaziz, who is a somewhat controversial and polarizing figure, has often been the subject of criticism from fans, for a myriad of reasons.

One user, @SandwichBurger1 dismissed Makhachev's achievements, saying:

"5 pullouts and a positive steroid test"

They followed this up with another comment referencing Noah, the son Abdelaziz allegedly abandoned in the past, saying:

"How many finishes Noah has ??"

@ChrisDevia13, meanwhile, said that Makhachev still has some way to go in the 155 lbs. division, saying:

"Let’s start fighting fighters in the top 5 of the lightweight division. Then we’ll see what he’s truly made of. Only guy he’s fought in the top five is Oliveira. Charles reign to get the lightweight strap and defend is still more impressive. Still early"

@Jean_Paul_Alves also had some criticism to levy on Islam Makhachev, saying:

"Fight unranked guys. Duck serious fighters. Once champion fights one or two times a year. Less active champion. Only in his doping home Abu Dhabi. Embarrassing champion."

@YamazakiKy attacked Abdelaziz, saying:

"Ali 1 Flight 5 Passports"

User @ktitans1 noted that there was an asterisk that came with some of Makhachev's wins, saying:

"4 of em were on short notice"

Islam Makhachev slams UFC Sao Paulo main event fighter for 'never training grappling'

The UFC returned to action after a week off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where Jailton Almeida faced Derrick Lewis in the main event. Almeida scored a record-breaking 21 minutes of control time over Lewis, but was unable to find the finish.

Islam Makhachev, who was presumably watching the bout, took to X to express his disappointment in a pair of tweets. The Dagestan native, who rarely comments on fights on X, said:

"When you never training grappling "

"give him a pillow "

While it's unclear who these comments are directed to exactly, it's apparent that Makhachev was disappointed with what he saw from the Almeida vs. Lewis bout.