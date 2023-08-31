"A 10-fight main card" - After Conor Mcgregor teases UFC return, fans predict Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka at the year-end event

Conor McGregor recently dropped a major hint that he will be making his long-awaited return to the UFC before the end of this year. The Irishman tweeted a fake screenshot from the Fight Pass website, showing that he’s booked to headline UFC 296 on December 16 against Michael Chandler.

While the tweet has been deleted and the image proved a hoax, McGregor successfully sent his fans into an excited frenzy in anticipation of his return. Soon after, UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion was looking to book an exciting light heavyweight matchup between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka in December.

After @BloodyElbow tweeted the news, excited fans began speculating about the outcome of the matchup and shared their predictions in the post's comments section.

"Apparently, everyone is going to be on the December card lol."

"A 10-fight main card!"

"Cannot wait for this fight. Both such entertaining fighters. Love Jiri, but I think Alex sleeps him."

"Gonna be a hard fight for both men."

"I got Jiri by submission."

Dana White on Conor McGregor's UFC return; calls bluff on alleged UFC 296 leak

As mentioned, Conor McGregor recently sent shockwaves across the MMA community after tweeting a fake screenshot of the promotion confirming his return against Michael Chandler at UFC 296.

While the Irishman soon deleted his trolling post, many were seemingly convinced that 'The Notorious' was ready to make his long-awaited comeback. Soon after, Dana White confirmed the inauthenticity of the screenshot and claimed it could've been some AI-generated mischief.

During a media interaction after this week's installment of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS), White was asked about the screenshot and McGregor's possible return in December. He replied:

"I don't know how that got out or whatever, it wasn't from Fight Pass. My team was telling me it was an AI [image]. It wasn't real. Obviously, if that was the case, you would have heard it from us first. You'd have got a report from me on Instagram."

On McGregor's comeback, he said:

"I have no clue. We'll see how this plays out."

Watch the full video below: