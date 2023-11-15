"A b*tch is a dog right" - When Conor McGregor shut down a reporter after being confronted for potentially sexist remarks on Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor is known for his trash talk, and using his sharp wit to often get in the heads of his opponents. This was, perhaps, never more true than when 'The Notorious' was set to face Brazilian legend Jose Aldo, who, at the time, was a long-reigning champion at featherweight.

In one instance, a reporter, speaking to McGregor at an interview, posited that some of the comments 'The Notorious' made about Aldo, could be perceived as sexist.

In particular, the journalist referred to McGregor telling Aldo he loved "him like his b***h." To this, Conor McGregor said:

"Maybe if something like that offended you, I am truly sorry. Maybe things like that if I look back and if i was to sit there with my mother or my sister by my side, I'd be like uhm, you know? But it's different up there, in the heat of the moment, you might say something. But again, all you gotta do is look at the women, they are hitting harder than men. And I do love him, I do love Jose. A b*tch is a dog right? I can save myself there."

Conor McGregor details origin of his fighting stance on X

'The Notorious' recently took to X and did something of an Ask Me Anything, or AMA for short, session, in which he answered a number of questions from fans.

One fan asked him how he developed his unique fighting style, which involves an almost Karate-style stance, and why he preferred it to a more traditional boxing or muay-thai stance.

To this, the Irishman replied:

"Training with Gunnar Nelson birthed this style in our camp. It was extremely difficult to fight against so I began to implement it myself. I added what was useful, I discarded what was not, and added what was uniquely my own. Bruce Lee reincarnate!"

Conor McGregor is known to be an extremely precise striker with tricky movement, and a wide stance that allows him to dart in and out extremely quickly. This type of stance was seen in point-fighting competitions, and McGregor, alongside notable practitioners like Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, have helped popularize it in modern day mixed martial arts.