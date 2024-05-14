"A cool story on the line" - Johan Ghazali excited to witness close friends Stamp, Denice Zamboanga trade strikes in Bangkok

ONE 167 on June 7 is set to be a monumental card as Stamp Fairtex will be defending the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship against longtime friend Denice Zamboanga and both fans and fighters are eager to watch it go down.

Among the ONE athletes excited to watch it take place is Johan Ghazali, the young Muay Thai phenom who is on a five-fight winning streak with four finishes.

Here is what Johan Ghazali had to say about the big-time matchup between Stamp and Zamboanga:

"It's cool to see. They were both training partners, sparring partners. So there's a cool story on the line there. How they would put it aside for a fight, I'm not too sure, but given their levels, I'm sure they won't find that too hard I guess."

When Stamp won the women's atomweight MMA world title against Ham Seo Hee in September of 2023, it was almost inevitable that the former Fairtex Training Center training partners would clash, and that is what fans will get come June 7.

Johan Ghazali aiming for another major outing at ONE 167

The 17-year-old Muay Thai sensation will also be on the June 7 card as he takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai bout inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali has never backed down from an all-out brawl and foresees another one happening against Nguyen, as he posted on Instagram:

"30 days until THE biggest fight of my career. I will show that I belong alongside the legends of the sport. Win or lose just know fireworks are coming your way hahaaa lets gooo 50g's babyyy."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.