“A Detroit Pistons type of champion” - Aljamain Sterling questions his ‘GOAT’ status, UFC fans respond

Fans weighed in after Aljamain Sterling posed a question asking whether he would be considered the bantamweight GOAT should he successfully retain his 135 lbs. title over Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

'FunkMaster' set the record for most UFC bantamweight title defenses after his split decision win over Henry Cejudo at this past May. He reposted a Tweet that posed the question and asked for fans to decide whether he is or not.

He wrote:

"Let the fans decide!"

There was a mixed reaction in terms of considering him the GOAT of the bantamweight division, but there was an overwhelming majority that responded by saying they respect Aljamain Sterling for his accomplishments. Fans noted that Aljamain Sterling has defeated a number of former champions, while other brought up his performances and made comparisons to other sports, writing:

"Definitely feels like a Detroit Pistons type of Champion. ALOT of things have to go right for you to have gotten to this moment. What I’m getting at is that no one thinks Ben Wallace is a GOAT." [@IceGervin - Twitter]

"Already is to be honest... with the resume you got." [@WillHarrisAOAF - Twitter]

"Resume includes dominance. People complained and didn't give p4p no.1 spot to Makhachev when he arguably won 49-46 via Unanimous decision...Sterling has 1 DQ win, 2 ''Split decision'' wins, and 1 win over TJ who had an injured arm...On paper he could be, but the context matters." [@tenismemis - Twitter]

"Split decitions, split decision, TKO vs a one arm man. How is that GOAT material? Doesn't have any dominant wins as a champ yet." [@PerideIulian - Twitter]

"The Sean win solidifies it for doubters" [@BigTruzzEra - Twitter]

"Idk about GOAT but his last 6 wins are insanely impressive. I personally pick Dominick Cruz over him but I could see it going either way" [@PoffoRandi69 - Twitter]

Twitter comments

It will be interesting to see whether Aljamain Sterling will make a stronger arguement for being the bantamweight GOAT as a dominant win over Sean O'Malley could strengthen that argument.

Aljamain Sterling addressing his upcoming fight with Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling recently addressed his upcoming bantamweight title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 and the false narrative about him struggling to cut weight.

'FunkMaster' took to Twitter and responded to a fans who tweeted that made light of the O'Malley being under the impressing that he would struggle during this training camp. He mentioned that he agreed and intends to make it a rough outing for 'Sugar' at UFC 292, writing:

"Big facts. He made his bed and imma help him lay in it"

