“A different challenge” – Fabricio Andrade seeks new blood in stacked bantamweight division

While he recognizes that John Lineker is the most deserving contender in the division, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade hopes to put his title on the line against some new blood in 2024.

In February 2023, ‘Wonder Boy’ delivered the performance of a lifetime, battering veteran fan favorite John Lineker for four rounds, forcing ‘Hands of Stone’ to throw in the towel before coming out for five more minutes.

With the win, Andrade left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist for the first time.

Since then, Lineker has earned impressive back-to-back victories against top-five-ranked contenders Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman. The wins have put ‘Hands of Stone’ right back on the top of the contender’s list, but Andrade would prefer to face someone new in his next divisional outing.

“Even though Lineker deserves a title shot, we could probably be looking at a different challenge in the rankings,” Andrade said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

Fabricio Andrade comes up short in his bid for two-division glory

Fabricio Andrade has yet to defend his ONE bantamweight MMA title since capturing it nearly a year ago. However, in November, ‘Wonder Boy’ returned to Bangkok’s Mecca of Muay Thai for an opportunity to claim a second ONE world title against Jonathan Haggerty.

Squaring off for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown, Andrade came up short in his endeavor, suffering his first loss in ONE by way of a devastating second-round knockout.

Perhaps someday we’ll see Andrade once again dip his toe into the world of kickboxing or Muay Thai once again, but for now, the Brazilian striker seems content to remind the world of mixed martial arts why he is the best.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.