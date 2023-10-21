"A literal joke" - Jon Anik and fans call out weird sounding UFC 294 horn

Jon Anik and fans watching UFC 294 are calling out the weird sounding horn that is being used to signal the end of rounds.

During the early prelims bout between Viktoriia Dudakova and Jinh Yu Frey, fans heard a loud and weird sounding horn that immediately caught the attention of Anik. He mentioned that the promotion is clearly dealing with horn issues as he described the sound to viewers watching from home and followed with a hilarious comment.

He said:

"We got some horn issues tonight! That sound signifies the end of the round. No ducks had perished."

[Embed]

The horn was a hot topic on social media as fans also weighed in with their reaction to the weird sound after each round, especially after Jon Anik acknowledged it on the broadcast. They mentioned that it was apparent the horn the promotion selected for UFC 294 was not the correct one, and some noted that it appears to be a recurring theme when the promotion hosts events in Abu Dhabi, writing:

"The horn they are using at UFC 294 is a literal joke" [@NHL_SOG_GUY - X]

"why is the horn always trash in abu dhabi" [@10Defenses - X]

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will look to find a replacement if the horn continues to annoy the broadcast team throughout the event.

Tweets reacting to the horn