"A little overhaul is necessary" - Fans wish Jan Blachowicz a speedy recovery as the UFC star announces second shoulder surgery 

UFC light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz recently revealed he underwent a second shoulder surgery, aiming for a full recovery and a potential return to the top of the division.

The 41-year-old Polish powerhouse was sidelined in December 2023 due to diminished arm strength, forcing him to withdraw from a fight with Aleksandar Rakic.

He subsequently underwent surgery on his right shoulder, with the initial plan to address both shoulders during the same operation. However, time constraints necessitated a second procedure.

Blachowicz recently took to social media, updating fans on his progress:

“It is what it is... Going under the knife again, It’s time for the surgery of the other shoulder ... Keep your fingers crossed! With the first shoulder it helped 😉"

Fan support poured in, with messages of encouragement and well wishes for a speedy recovery:

Jan Blachowicz was forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 297 due to injuries sustained in training.

He revealed via Instagram that he underwent surgery on his first shoulder and has now completed surgery on the other. In a message to fans, Blachowicz expressed relief and optimism:

"I feel really good. I feel so relieved that I have this process behind me... With this energy I'm entering the next step! Still want to do something big. For myself. For you guys. #LegendaryPolishPower #WillReturn."

The 39-year-old Polish fighter captured the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in September 2020 and successfully defended it once before losing the belt to Glover Teixeira in October 2021. Since then, Blachowicz has seen mixed results, including a close split-decision defeat to Alex Pereira in July 2023.

Despite the setbacks, Blachowicz boasts an impressive record of 29 wins with 10 losses in his professional MMA career.

