"A little sore losing b**ch" - Fans troll Olympian for flipping off the referee after losing to high school wrestler

At the 2023 Pritchard Companies U.S. Open, a U17 world champion Joel Adams defeated Olympian Alejandro Sancho in the 67kg quarterfinals in the senior Greco-Roman wrestling competition. The high school senior will now proceed to the semifinals, where he will face Robert Perez III of Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club.

Sancho was visibly upset in the aftermath of his loss to Adams and was even shown a red card by the referee for refusing a handshake. The Olympian then responded to the penalty by flipping the referee off in an incredibly unprofessional and unsportsmanlike manner.

Flo Wrestling tweeted a video of the incident, and fans were unhappy with Sancho's reaction. They made their thoughts known in the comments section of the tweet.

One fan laid into the Olympian and congratulated the high schooler, writing:

"Alejandro is a little sore losing b**ch. Congrats to Joel handling him like it’s just another day in the office."

Another fan wrote:

"Get em Lew B! Not having it! Always shake, respect the sport, opponent & officials."

One user opined:

"No handshake = red card? Lol just when I thought this sport couldn’t get any more lame."

Another user praised Adams, stating:

"Legend coming up. When is his next match?"

One fan pointed out:

"After getting choked out in the first period!"

One user questioned the relevance of red cards in wrestling and asked:

"Since when did we have red and talk or cards? And what do they actually mean?"

Here's how an Olympian wrestler wound up in the U.S. Army and Tokyo Olympics

Despite a lapse in judgment on his part at the recent U.S. Open, Alejandro Sancho has an incredibly inspirational story to tell. The Miami native, who was born to Cuban immigrants, wound up as a U.S. Army specialist who also competed at the Tokyo Olympics as a Greco-Roman wrestler for Team USA.

Sancho was born in 1994 and first started wrestling at South Miami High School in Florida after his wrestling coach convinced him to drop basketball in favor of the high school wrestling team. Excelling in Judo since his kindergarten days, the Olympian wrestler quickly qualified for three state tournaments and finished in the top four of his junior and senior years.

He later earned a spot in the prestigious Fargo Tournament, the pinnacle of high school freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling. With a subsequent wrestling scholarship to Northern Michigan University, the proud American Olympian enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2018 post-graduation.

He qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the 2019 Pan Am Games but couldn't take home a medal from Japan after losing 10-4 to Artem Surkov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Greco-Roman 67kg class.

