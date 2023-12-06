“A lot of things are just so good” – Superbon credits Tawanchai for improving his skills ‘rapidly’ over the years

Superbon Singha Mawynn has a great deal of respect for Tawanchai PK Saenchai and his ability to improve his skill set in such a short period of time.

On December 22, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king will look to add another world title to his resume when he steps into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event clash against reigning and defending featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

It will be Superbon’s first time competing in Muay Thai since signing with the promotion.

Appearing on Nickynachat, Superbon spoke about Tawanchai’s impressive abilities that have led him on an impressive undefeated run over the last two years before their meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Tawanchai improves his abilities very rapidly, he said. “His kicks and a lot of other things are just so good.”

Tawanchai will go into the highly anticipated showdown riding a six-fight win streak, including four wins in the art of eight limbs and back-to-back victories in the world of kickboxing.

He’ll look to score the biggest win of his career thus far when he meets one of the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon headlines a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card

Fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be treated to a loaded lineup when ONE Championship closes out 2023.

In addition to the can’t-miss headliner, fans watching around the world will see a rematch between reigning ONE strawweight champion Joseph Lasiri, who will put his title on the line against former titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will also crown a new ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion as 206-win veteran Phetjeeja returns for a showdown with seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai champ Anissa Meksen.

Also on tap is the return of Nong-O Hama, who looks to get back into the win column against rising Scottish standout Nico Carrillo.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.