"A one-leg match, maybe that’s what ya’ll want" - Young MMA fighter hopeful of return despite losing his leg in shocking accident

Despite losing his leg in a shocking incident, young MMA fighter Jeremy Dotson is hopeful of making a return.

Jeremy Dotson recently suffered a life-changing accident. On June 12, he was riding a bike and coming through some traffic before he got hit by a car. The impact was so much that he lost his leg instantly.

Speaking about the accident in an interview with Click2Houston, Dotson said:

“I was out riding the bike, and coming through some traffic, got swiped by a car, looked up, and I’m like, ‘This can’t be real’. I can still accomplish those things later on down the line, but it just put a halt to it for a while. They always say, ‘God gives his toughest obstacles and trials to his strongest people,’ and I know I’m a strong person."

Despite the tragic incident, he still hopes to pursue his dream:

“Oh definitely, I don’t know how it will work with MMA, being the kicks and all that, and will prosthetic. Maybe it will be somebody out there who wants to go with a one-leg match, maybe that’s what ya’ll want to do, call me! But I’m getting back into that scene.” [h/t Click2Houston]

Catch the interview below:

It is worth noting that Jeremy Dotson made his debut back in 2016. Since then, he has had a total of four fights and currently holds a record of 1-3.

Is there an MMA fighter with no legs?

Zion Clark is a 25-year-old MMA fighter who has no legs. He was born with caudal regression syndrome, which affects the development of the lower half of the body. It is a rare disorder and is believed to be evident in one in every 5,000 births.

Over the years, he has made quite a name for himself. Despite his rare condition, Clark beat an able-bodied fighter back in December 2022 in what was his MMA debut. Moreover, he has high ambitions in the sport and wants to become a world champion.

During an interview with The Schmo earlier this year, Zion Clark said this:

"Sh*t man, I wanna be the world champ, so that's what I'm gunning for right now...I'm looking at Bellator or possibility ONE championship. There's also a few other programs that I can't mention just yet."

See the interview below:

