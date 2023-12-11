"A story for the grandkids" - Fans shower praise on Shavkat Rakhmonov for making 'the ultimate sacrifice' for upcoming UFC 296 showdown

A video featuring UFC 's rising welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov is currently doing the rounds online.

A Twitter user named @AOUREDOO uploaded a clip showing 'Nomad' having a video call with his sister, Sora Rakhmonova, who is getting married. According to the post's caption, Rakhmonov could not make it to her sister's wedding due to him being in training camp for his upcoming fight at UFC 296.

Check out the clip below:

The video caught the attention of several MMA fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on it.

One individual commended the 29-year-old, labeling his actions as "the ultimate sacrifice":

"The ultimate sacrifice, a story for the grandkids at the dinner table."

Another person brought up the example of Khabib Nurmagomedov to highlight the personal hardships athletes go through during their fighting careers:

"This is why even as a coach, Khabib has stopped coaching outside of Dagestan. They sacrifice so much of a normal life to the sport."

One Twitter user commented that Rakhmonov's decision to not attend her sister's wedding will bear fruits soon:

"It will all pay off soon."

MMA Fans react to the video featuring Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Garry speaks on the possibility of Shavkat Rakhmonov winning a UFC title

Along with Shavkat Rakhmonov, another promising fighter who is making his way up the welterweight rankings is Ian Garry. Both athletes are undefeated in their professional careers and having impressive runs in the UFC.

In an interview with Sky Sports last month, Garry spoke about training with 'Nomad' and said that the 29-year-old could possibly become a UFC champion in 2024:

"I would say, in the next year, there is a high possibility that Shavkat is the UFC welterweight champion. And that excites me because I've trained with Shavkat. I know how good he is, I know how good I am. when we spar, it's an exciting matchup," said Ian Garry.

Check out Ian Garry's comments from the 10:20 mark below:

The No.5-ranked Rakhmonov is currently scheduled to fight Stephen Thompson at UFC 296. An impressive win over the MMA veteran will help 'Nomad' strengthen his case for a welterweight title shot.