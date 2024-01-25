“A very tough match, but I’ll win” – ‘Sexyama’ confident he can upset Nieky Holzken in unique three-sport match

The return of Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama is sure to be an incredible moment at ONE Championship’s return to Japan this weekend for ONE 165. On top of the moment itself, the matchup he finds himself in is sure to turn some heads.

Akiyama will face-off with Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken in a first-of-its-kind mixed-rules super fight that will feature three different rulesets across the three-round contest.

Starting in boxing, the fight will then move into Muay Thai before it closes out the action with a round of MMA, which could be pivotal for the Japanese fighter if he is able to make it into the latter stages.

He is well aware of the challenge that awaits him on January 28 but taking the easy route has never been something that appeals to the 48-year-old pioneer.

In a video on his YouTube channel, ‘Sexyama’ spoke about his expectations for this matchup:

“It's going to be a very tough match, but I'll win. I don't know if there really is a good probability, but I still believe in myself. Now, I’ve made it to the end, and I’m just a little curious to give it a try.”

Watch the full video below:

‘Sexyama’ and Nieky Holzken only know how to fight one way

‘Sexyama’ returning to Japan and fighting in a mixed-rules super fight would be reason enough to get excited about this matchup. Then you add in the fact that he’s facing a fellow veteran and legend of the game in Nieky Holzken and you’ve got a recipe for a highly entertaining contest.

At this point in both of their careers, the two men have nothing to prove to anyone so you can be sure that they will look to put on a show for the Japanese fans inside the Ariake Arena.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.