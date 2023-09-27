“A true fighter who never stops learning” - Fans loving Takeru’s willingness to learn new techniques from Superbon

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa thrilled Instagram fans this week after being seen with Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Takeru was in the neighborhood over the weekend after catching the mega-fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34. He visited the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok to exchange some secrets of the trade with former ONE kickboxing kingpin Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Japanese striker captioned their training session on Instagram with the caption that read:

“Thank you for teaching me🙏🏼I learned some great techniques. @superbon_banchamek.”

Their iconic partnership ignited big reactions from the fans online as they raved about Segawa’s willingness to learn new techniques despite his ultra-success in kickboxing.

The 32-year-old superstar has been all the rage in ONE Championship since signing with the company this past April.

As a former three-weight K-1 champion, he’s become an indispensable commodity for the Japanese market after signing a multi-fight deal with ONE.

Moreover, the promise to fight ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a high-stakes battle in Japan has especially caught everyone’s attention.

According to Takeru’s latest interview with South China Morning Post, the plan to fight Rodtang in 2024 is still imminent despite the Thai suffering his first loss in the promotion against Superlek last Friday.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, Segawa said:

“Yeah, it’s not going to change, because I understand how strong Rodtang’s [name] is, and how his value is high, so it’s the same even though he lost.”

At the moment, Segawa is waiting to get his first call on the world stage before meeting Rodtang head-on. Who that opponent will be, is still up for debate.