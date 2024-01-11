“Abelardo can win this fight” – Fabricio Andrade backs former foe for third-straight victory at ONE Fight Night 18

After getting his promotional tenure off to a flyer against Mark Abelardo in July 2020, Fabricio Andrade recognizes some improvement in his former foe’s arsenal, and he’s expecting big things from the former at ONE Fight Night 18.

That evening, the New Zealander and Filipino athlete will return to compete on American primetime versus Ibragim Dauev inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking on the first of three bantamweight MMA contests on ONE’s first Fight Night of 2024, Fabricio Andrade believes the debutant might fall short in an evenly contested war.

‘Wonder Boy’ told ONE Championship:

“It will be a big test for Ibragim Dauev. We haven’t seen him fight in ONE yet, while Abelardo is a ‘home’ athlete. It will be a very even fight. It’s difficult to say because we haven’t seen Ibragim Dauev fight in ONE yet, but I believe that Abelardo can win this fight.”

Since slumping to a rear-naked choke defeat to the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Abelardo has picked up three finishes from his last five outings against Emilio Urrutia, Taron Grigorian, and Georgy Shahruramazanov.

With the No.5-ranked spot currently vacant, the 32-year-old can potentially break into the rankings with another knockout or submission in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fabricio Andrade’s next challenge could emerge at ONE Fight Night 18

Three exciting bantamweight MMA matchups are scheduled for ONE Fight Night 18, and it could potentially be another chance for Fabricio Andrade to scour through for his first assignment as the bantamweight MMA kingpin.

Kwon Won Il is highly regarded as the next in line. And an impressive win for the No.3-ranked contender over Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg can perhaps push him into world title contention.

Apart from that clash and Abelardo’s war with Dauev, No.4-ranked Artem Belakh returns to the global stage for a key fight against Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

