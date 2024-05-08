"About bloody time" - Fans react to Jermall Charlo being stripped of WBC title after DUI arrest

Jermall Charlo has been stripped of his WBC middleweight title after his arrest on May 7 for driving under the influence. Boxing fans have finally had their wish granted, having called for the former champion to be stripped for several years due to his inactivity.

Charlo has only fought twice since 2021, with his most recent appearance in the ring coming against Jose Benavidez Jr. on Nov. 25, 2023. 'Hitman' has spoken candidly about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as the work he has done to improve his mental health.

However, it appears that the talented pugilist's struggles have continued to plague his career, leading to his subsequent arrest in Texas after causing an accident and fleeing the scene.

TalkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson took to X to report news of Charlo being stripped of his WBC title and wrote this:

"Jermall Charlo has now officially been stripped of his WBC middleweight world title and Carlos Adames has been upgraded to full world champion. WBC statement: "WBC will closely work with PBC in securing the best course of action to attend to Jermall's needs at this moment.""

See Michael Benson's post below:

Expand Tweet

Many fans had clearly grown frustrated with the American's inactivity over recent years and were unafraid to show their feelings online in reaction to the news. @Trill_Antz wrote this:

"About bloody time"

Expand Tweet

Screenshots of fan reactions to Charlo being stripped of his WBC title

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo squash their beef

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo were involved in an altercation backstage at the weigh-ins for Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. Plant was captured slapping Charlo before they were quickly separated, and a fight appeared to be brewing between the oair.

'Sweethands' continued his campaign for a fight against the former WBC middleweight champion, calling for the fight in December, as well as April of this year.

However, several days after his most recent callout of 'Hitman', Plant and Charlo squashed their beef online. The former WBC champion said this:

"Caleb Plant, what's up fool. I ain't mad at you dog, you got your lick back. I was pulling on your beard, that's my fault... You got your lick back, it's coo."

Plant wrote this:

"Honestly it's all good bro. I appreciate the apology. I'm not your enemy anymore so long as you allow it."

See Jermall Charlo and Caleb Plant squash their beef below: