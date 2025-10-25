"About getting your head kicked in" - Belal Muhammad blasts Kamaru Usman after brutal “kick his head in” remark

Kamaru Usman's sly jab at Belal Muhammad during the UFC 321 Q&A was met with the same energy by 'Remember the Name'. The Miami native crafted a sharp response, referencing one of the toughest nights of Usman's career to pull up receipts on his rival.

At the Q&A, when Usman was asked why he was not gloving up against Muhammad at November's UFC Qatar instead of Ian Garry, despite sharing genuine bad blood.

Suffice it to say, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' didn't hold back on his answer. Usman doesn't see Muhammad as an imposing threat and trolled the No.1 contender, claiming he'd "happily kick his head in" in a potential future title defense:

"I just think he's a dork. And you know what you do with a dork is you ignore them, because... I'm looking at the title. I've been where he hasn't been. Yes, of course, he's been a champion, but you know what happened when it was time for you to defend. And so I have nothing to gain from fighting Belal Muhammad... I want to get the title, and I want to continue on my track of defending... If I have the title and he's the next guy, I would luckily kick his head in." [17:20 minutes into the Q&A]

With the "kick his head in" remark, however, Usman played right into Muhammad's hands, who had the perfect response locked and loaded. He wrote:

"You know a lot about getting your head kicked in."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Kamaru Usman below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 @Home_of_Fight You kno a lot about getting your head kicked in

For context, getting knocked out by Leon Edwards' head kick in the dying seconds of their UFC 278 bout, a fight Usman had been clearly dominating, is arguably one of the darkest moments of his career.

Belal Muhammad says Tom Aspinall will have a "different pressure on him" at UFC 321

Belal Muhammad believes Tom Aspinall will reign supreme against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. However, as the former welterweight champion sees it, the Briton will be under immense pressure for the fight.

As Muhammad sees it, unless Aspinall delivers a more impressive performance than Jon Jones had against 'Bon Gamin', he will see all his trash talk on 'Bones' backfire. During a recent segment of his YouTube channel, Muhammad said:

"Jon Jones is watching. Aspinall doesn't finish Ciryl Gane in the first; however long, and Jon Jones beat him in two minutes. You know, Jon Jones is going to tweet, he's going to talk. So, I think, Aspinall has a different pressure on him." [3:10 minutes into the video]

