“Absolute monster”- Fans hyped to see Liam Harrison’s impending return to action

Fans praised Liam Harrison after seeing a recent training video posted by ONE Championship.

In August 2022, Harrison earned a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-champion Nong-O Hama after securing back-to-back first-round knockouts. ‘Hitman’ had high hopes of claiming ONE gold, but he came up short after Nong-O destroyed his legs with kicks to end the fight in round one.

The aftermath of Harrison’s loss against Nong-O revealed a severe knee injury that required surgery. As a result, ‘Hitman’ has endured a grueling recovery process over the last year.

ONE Championship recently shared a video on Instagram of Harrison back in training and looking sharp. The social media post was captioned:

“Liam Harrison unleashes a storm! 🌪️🥊 How often do you have intense training sessions? @liambadco”

Fans went to the Instagram comment section and praised ‘Hitman’ for his ferocious training footage:

“Liam just gets faster and faster”

“If that’s liams coach he must be very very conditioned 😅”

“That switch kick is terrifying”

“King liam💪🥊💥👑💚🤝”

“🔥🔥 legend 🙌”

“Absolute monster🔥”

“Scary!!”

Once Liam Harrison returns, he’s expected to be reinjected into the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title shot discussion. With that said, ‘Hitman’ will likely need at least one win before challenging the division’s reigning world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty became the bantamweight Muay Thai king with a shocking first-round knockout win against Nong-O in April. He followed up his impressive performance with a second-round knockout win against Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to become a two-sport world champion.

Fans have had plenty of interest over the last year for a super-fight between Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty.