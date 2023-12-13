“Absolute war” - Fans can’t get enough of Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut’s banger at ONE Fight Night 17

Fans poured in support for Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut following their all-out war last Friday.

At ONE Fight Night 17, fans were treated to six consecutive Muay Thai finishes before the co-main event between Lessei and Nattawut. Although the featherweight fighters went the distance, they stole the show over the nine minutes they fought in the ring.

Nattawut vs. Lessei wasn’t just the best fight at ONE Fight Night 17. The unforgettable matchup was also arguably the best fight of the year due to the back-and-forth violence they presented from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with support for the warriors:

“That fight was amazing. The only fighters to go the distance. True gladiators! 🔥”

“Fight of the night !”

“This stressed me out 🔥😮🔥”

“Amazing fight! Respect both 🔥❤️”

“🔥🔥🔥 insane fight”

“Jo & Luke gave the best fight out of the card!!!🔥🔥🔥”

“One of the best fights I’ve seen no quit in either one of those guys”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 17, including Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Jo Nattawut?

On October 6, Jo Nattawut stepped up on short notice to face Tawanchai in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 15. Nattawut came up short that night, but he went toe-to-toe with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion for three rounds, earning more respect from fans.

As a result, fans believe Nattawut deserves a featherweight Muay Thai world title shot against Tawnacai following the former’s win against Luke Lessei.

With that said, ‘Smokin’’ must wait a few months, as Tawanchai will defend his world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn on December 22 in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.