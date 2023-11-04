"Absolutely genius" - Fans hyped as Netflix reportedly explores possibility of streaming live boxing event featuring Jake Paul

It appears Jake Paul could potentially feature in a boxing match that will be streamed on Netflix. According to reports, the streaming giant is looking into the possibility of venturing into live boxing, and their discussions have revolved around showcasing a bout featuring the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Netflix has internally discussed bringing in Paul along with some stars from Showtime's Premier Boxing Champions to mark their most significant step into streaming live sports yet.

Combat sports-based X handle @HappyPunch recently shared the news in a tweet. Given that Netflix is a juggernaut in the content streaming world and that Jake Paul is among the most talked-about boxing personalities today, it's unsurprising that fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan pointed out how Netflix users could watch a Jake Paul boxing match at a cheaper price than the PPV and wrote:

"Absolutely genius. Just have the monthly subscription be taken off the PPV price, and you’ve got the new biggest home for boxing ever."

Another fan wrote:

"Say what you like about @jakepaul, but he certainly knows how to secure the bag."

Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul complimented his win over KSI privately

Tommy Fury recently claimed that Jake Paul congratulated him privately for beating KSI in a boxing match last month. Fury went up against the SIDEMEN star at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England on October 14.

While most expected 'TNT' to breeze past KSI, the British YouTuber surprisingly started strong and showed promising moments during the bout. However, Fury ultimately got his hand raised via majority decision, which was later overturned to a unanimous decision after one of the judges made an error adding up the scores.

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Jake Paul and KSI, despite the Englishman being business partners with Jake's elder brother, Logan Paul. The two have been feuding for a long time, accusing each other of ducking a boxing match.

Given that Tommy Fury handed Paul his first boxing loss, many expected 'The Problem Child' to remain neutral for the Fury-KSI fight. However, 'TNT' recently revealed that Paul secretly complimented him for beating KSI.

In an interview with Daily Mail Boxing, Fury was asked if he had been in contact with Paul to discuss their rematch. He replied:

"He messaged me the other day and said, 'Congratulations brother. I could tell there was something wrong with your hand.' All this sort of stuff. Being extra nice."

