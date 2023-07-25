According to Chingiz Allazov, one mistake from Marat Grigorian will lead to a knockout

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Belarusian-Azerbaijani kickboxer, Chingiz Allazov, will look to continue the most rewarding run of his career to date as he aims to gain a fifth consecutive win and defend his divisional strap for the first time.

However, this time around inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, there is a different source of motivation as ‘Chinga’ is out for revenge on an opponent that he has faced twice in the past.

After dethroning Superbon Singha Maywnn at ONE Fight Night 6 with a career best performance, Allazov had plenty of challengers waiting in the wings. For him, there was only ever one clear option on the table for his first title defense, a rematch with Marat Grigorian which has been ten years in the making.

Having been scheduled to face each other at the start of 2022, the fight had to be rebooked after his former foe was forced to miss the contest due to Covid-19. Allazov went on to beat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the finals of the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship.

On August 4, he will finally get his shot at revenge after it eluded him last time.

Chingiz Allazov believes he has the skill set to really make a statement in his third clash with Grigorian. In an interview with ONE Championship, the world champion said that he will be looking for another finish inside the circle once the opportunity appears:

“Maybe Marat will make a mistake and I can knock him out.”

Closing the show at the revered venue, a win for Allazov would give him two career highlight performances in what has been a remarkable 2023 for the kingpin.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can tune in to ONE Fight Night 13 live and free.