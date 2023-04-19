Adriano Moraes excited to ‘put on a show’ for the American fans in U.S. debut

Adriano Moraes tore through Asia in the past decade, and he’s now ready to make his mark in the United States.

The former ONE flyweight world champion will try to regain his gold when he takes on rival Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III on May 5.

In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, the Brazilian superstar said that he’s hyped beyond belief and ready to put on an absolute masterpiece in front of the American fans that sold out Colorado’s 1stBank Center.

Adriano Moraes said:

“It’s amazing because it’s going to be ONE Championship and my U.S. debut also. I’m really excited to put on a show for everybody, for my U.S. fans.”

Though Moraes will be fighting in the U.S. for the first time in his career, he’s already accustomed to his adoptive country since he’s trained at the famed super gym American Top Team for several years already.

Moraes is the inaugural ONE flyweight world champion, and has had three different reigns with the strap since winning it for the first time in 2014.

‘Mikinho’ is also the first ever person to finish Demetrious Johnson in a match when he knocked the American legend out in their first meeting at ONE on TNT I in April 2021 to retain the flyweight strap.

Johnson, however, got his revenge at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 when he knocked Moraes out cold to capture the ONE flyweight world championship. In doing so, ‘Mighty Mouse’ became the only person in history to win world titles in both ONE and UFC.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Moraes' interview below:

Poll : 0 votes