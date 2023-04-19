Adriano Moraes on Francis Ngannou possibly signing with ONE: “It would be awesome to have him”

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is excited at the prospect of the former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou signing with ONE Championship.

Ngannou left the UFC to pursue a professional career in boxing, as well as explore other options in terms of mixed martial arts career, and teased that he was close to striking a deal with a major global MMA promotion – particularly, that he was in talks with ONE Championship.

Of course, that news rocked the industry, as Ngannou making his way over to ONE would be massive news.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, Moraes expressed his excitement with Ngannou potentially signing with ONE, and shared what that would mean for ONE’s heavyweight division.

‘Mikinho’ said:

“Yeah, I met [Francis] Ngannou in Las Vegas two years ago. He’s a really great guy. It would be awesome to have him in ONE Championship in the heavyweight division. The heavyweight division right now is so stacked. We have a lot of [great] talents at heavyweight, some really good guys.”

Moraes knows Ngannou would produce some very interesting matchups in ONE, and would bring a lot of eyeballs to the promotion. He added:

“It would be awesome to have him in ONE Championship.”

Watch Moreas's comments from 2:20 onwards:

Meanwhile, ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes will attempt to reclaim his flyweight gold when he takes on reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 early next month.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

