Adriano Moraes got tips from ‘brother’ Jorge Masvidal about fighting in high altitude

Adriano Moraes is extremely ecstatic to fight in front of a sold-out American audience for the first time in his career. The former multi-time ONE flyweight world champion, after all, has called the USA his adoptive home after settling in Florida.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, the 34-year-old will figure in the trilogy for the ages against Demetrious Johnson inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

As exciting as it is to compete in “The Mile High City”, it does come with its fair share of challenges. Fighting at altitude, after all, can take its toll on even the most conditioned professional athletes if they are not used to the elevation.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes revealed that he already did his due diligence on Colorado’s notorious terrain above sea level. While he has yet to experience it for himself, the Brazilian said he learned a lot about it from his American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal:

“I have some training partners who have already fought there and told me about the altitude of Colorado. It’s all planned. My brother [Jorge] Masvidal has already fought there and gave me some tips.”

After splitting his first two meetings with Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes is eager to end their rivalry once and for all on a winning note.

‘Mikinho’ has pulled out all the stops in training, and seems to also be doing a good job at figuring out other factors that could determine the outcome of their fight.

All eyes will be on these two in the curtain closer to ONE Fight Night 10, which will air live and free for Prime Video users in North America.

