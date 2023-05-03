Adriano Moraes is pumped heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is excited to make his U.S. walkout in just a few days at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The 11-bout blockbuster event takes place for the first time in ONE history at the sold-out arena of the 1stBank Center in Colorado, which Moraes for one, is grateful to be a part of.

Although he’s set to fight in front of a predominantly American audience, ‘Mikinho’ continues to feel the support of his fans ahead of his upcoming trilogy bout against Demetrious Johnson. Especially since a new ONE Fight Night 10 poster was released this week.

The Brazilian superstar took to Instagram to hype up his followers with the caption that read:

“Countdown 6 days 🔥!

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Junior dos Santos:

"It’s time to shine 💪"

Philipe Lins:

"Let’s go 🔥."

valentinavacek:

"🔥🔥 champ."

theruthless_elledawson:

"This is dope!!! 🔥"

Adriano Moraes is ready to reclaim the flyweight crown after surrendering the belt to Johnson by knockout last year. Tied 1-1 in the series, Moraes will therefore put everything on the line to leave a lasting impression in the latest Cinco de Mayo showdown in Johnson’s home country.

As for Demetrious Johnson, the stakes are high as he battles to defend his ONE flyweight world championship in his return to the United States. American fans therefore anticipate nothing but an impressive performance.

There’s no denying that fans are going to go wild when both men step inside the cage for the third time in their three-year-long rivalry.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III will take place on Friday, May 5 in Colorado, and will be aired for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

