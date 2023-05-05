Adriano Moraes raves about improved version of Alyse Anderson 

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes witnessed firsthand the blood, sweat, and tears that Alyse Anderson poured in preparation for Stamp Fairtex.

This Friday, at ONE Fight Night Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III, the entire world will see the fruits of Anderson’s hard work.

The American Top Team (ATT) stablemates are fighting in the same card at 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

Before ‘Mikinho’ settles his iconic trilogy with Demetrious Johnson, he’ll tune in to Anderson’s attempt at shaking up the women’s atomweight rankings with a decisive victory over her no.1 ranked opponent.

As far as ‘Mikinho’ is concerned, the American underdog improved significantly since switching camps to ATT.

As such, he believes ‘Lil Savage’ now has the tools to shock the world against the favored Stamp Fairtex.

“We have trained grappling and striking together. She has been evolving a lot. Her wrestling has been improving a lot,” Moraes told ONE Championship.

"She’s more comfortable with her striking and has more power in jiu-jitsu.”

Alyse Anderson’s improvements were evident in her last Circle appearance, where she completed a come-from-behind victory against Asha Roka.

After getting rocked early on, the 28-year-old stuck to her game plan and showcased her dangerous ground game by finishing the Indian-Nepalese fighter with a gorgeous triangle choke.

Rewatch that match here:

Moreover, Alyse Anderson has also sharpened her striking skills, which should come in handy against a former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion like Stamp.

With an interim women’s atomweight world title shot on the line, Anderson is eager to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE’s on-site US debut will air live on US Primetime and broadcast free for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes