"Be sure you tune in" - Adriano Moraes shows support for ATT teammate Joanna Jedrzejczyk ahead of her UFC return

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently received some love from teammate Adriano Moraes on Instagram. He showed support for her highly-anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 275 on June 11.

Moraes posted a picture of himself and Jedrzejczyk in the gym, with the caption:

"She is back in action. Be sure you tune in. June 6 [11]. Singapore."

Adriano Moraes posted an image of himself (right) and Joanna Jedrzejczyk (left) [Photo Credit: @moraesadrianomma on Instagram]

Moraes and Jedrzejczyk both fight out of the world-renowned American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. The gym is also home to two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, and fan-favorite welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over two years to run back her five-round war with former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. When they last fought at UFC 248 in March 2020, Jedrzejczyk was left practically unrecognizable after 25 minutes of memorable action.

In the end, Zhang was awarded the split decision victory. Many within the MMA community called it the greatest women's mixed martial arts bout of all time. Now, 27 months later, they will square off once again in front of a live crowd in Singapore.

Fighters Only @FightersOnly Described by UFC President, Dana White as “one of the greatest fights in MMA history” the strawweight title clash at UFC 248 between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk left both fighters battered and bruised.



Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts another Fight of the Year with Zhang Weili at UFC 275

Stepping back into the cage for the first time since her war with Zhang over two years ago, Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes they will start right where they left off. During a media scrum at UFC 272 earlier this year, Jedrzejczyk said:

"We put on a great performance and a great fight, Fight of the Year. And people are expecting us to do this again. But I feel like me and Weili Zhang, we are at this level where we know what it means to be the champ, right there at the top. And we know there’s a big prize, because one of us, after the victory, will go for the strawweight belt.”

Catch the full interview below:

While Joanna Jedrzejczyk is by no means looking past her UFC 275 opponent, the ultimate goal is to become the UFC strawweight champion once again.

"I’m on a mission to get this title back and I know I have to face the best. This whole MMA, women’s MMA, the level is changing, it’s just going up all the time with every event, so I have to stay in shape. Of course my dream fight is to win in the first round via knockout or submission, but it isn’t that easy as you know. So we’ll see. I’m just preparing for anything and everything."

