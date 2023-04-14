Adriano Moraes will no doubt use all his skills to try and reclaim the ONE flyweight world title, and he recently offered a glimpse of his capoeira game.

‘Mikinho’ is headed for the biggest trilogy fight in his career. At ONE Fight Night 10, he will take on Demetrious Johnson in a rubber match for the ages. Both men are the first to knock the other out, and they will certainly look to put a definitive end to their rivalry in their third meeting.

Before their clash on May 5th, Moraes shared on his Instagram page that he’s honing his capoeira skills at American Top Team. In the caption, Adriano Moraes wrote:

“Pushing some capoeira with master @capoeiraleo !!!!”

Capoeira is a dancelike martial art that is strongly associated to the Northeastern region of Brazil. The art, which is believed to have originated in Africa, emphasizes flexibility, stamina, speed, and deception over muscular strength.

Adding capoeira to his arsenal will only make Adriano Moraes an even more dangerous fighter. Boasting an overall record of 20 wins and only four losses, Moraes has reigned over ONE Championship’s flyweight division on three separate occasions. He aims to reclaim his position at the top of the division when he takes on one of the best fighters of all time - Demetrious Johnson - for a third time.

Their match will headline ONE Championship’s historic first-ever event on US soil, ONE Fight Night 10, which is set to take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5th.

While tickets are already sold out for the event, fans in North America can still watch all the action live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

