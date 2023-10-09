After Jo Nattawut win, Tawanchai warns that he’s still far from his prime: “I will definitely try to keep improving”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes there is room for improvement within his arsenal despite picking up another comfortable win at ONE Fight Night 15 last week.

It was business as usual for the 24-year-old Thai striker as he overcame short-notice replacement Jo Nattawut in a three-round featherweight kickboxing duel just before the pair of massive world title clashes headlined the October 6 bill inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For three hard rounds, both strikers exchanged weapons at every chance. Tawanchai relied heavily on his left kicks while ‘Smokin’ Jo brought similar fire whenever he was within range.

Despite a valiant effort from the latter, his younger foe walked away with a second consecutive victory in kickboxing under the ONE banner, which led many to believe that the young superstar had hit his prime.

However, at the ONE Fight Night 15 post-fight interview, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion admitted that he has plenty of catching up to upgrade his skills. At the same time, he said that he’s nowhere near his prime yet.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete said:

“It’s hard to say, but I will definitely try to keep improving myself until I reach my prime.”

Watch the interview here:

If the striking superstar believes he hasn’t hit his prime yet, one can only imagine what prime Tawanchai will look like, especially after such a dominant run over the past two years on the global stage of ONE.

The Thai athlete has steamrolled past six opponents, including knockouts over Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Jamal Yusupov, and Davit Kiria, to establish himself as one of the best fighters of this generation.

If he can continue improving at a steady pace as he had done over the years, he could well achieve his dream of claiming two-sport supremacy in no time at all.

North American fans can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 15 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.