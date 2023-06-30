After Sean Strickland incident, UFC fans slam female reporter for sexist comment about Gordon Ryan 

Model Nina-Marie Daniele recently made headlines for a controversial interview with Sean Strickland. The influencer with 1.3 billion followers who has seemingly ventured into combat sports media for good has now raised eyebrows for an interview with Gordon Ryan.

In an overtly sexual question, Daniele asked Ryan whether his bleached hair and beard matches his hair 'down there'. She said:

"I'm here with Gordon Ryan and the people wanna know, Gordon, does the carpet match the drapes?"

To which the BJJ ace replied:

"No it doesn't...I haven't [experimented]. Not yet at least. It's like it would dangerous because everytime I do by beard and my hair, I always have like chemical burns on my moustache."

Nina-Marie Daniele's overtly sexual innuendos in interviews with Sean Strickland and now Gordon Ryan isn't sitting well with fight fans.

Check out some comments from fans strongly criticizing Daniele:

"Could you imagine if a guy asked a female athlete this question? Double standards, haha."

"“Mma media” ? Or “comedian” ? It’s not even funny it’s just sexual and weird. I don’t get it"

MrGoblin @FrontKickUFC @ninamdrama @Gordonlovesjj @UFCFightPass @ufc This makes me appreciate Sanko and Olivi even more. They are legitimate enthusiasts of the sport and cover it with respect and knowledge. They didn’t pave the way to see this be the next girl in line. She gives off major “pick me”/simp vibes and it’s cringy as hell. @ninamdrama @Gordonlovesjj @UFCFightPass @ufc This makes me appreciate Sanko and Olivi even more. They are legitimate enthusiasts of the sport and cover it with respect and knowledge. They didn’t pave the way to see this be the next girl in line. She gives off major “pick me”/simp vibes and it’s cringy as hell.

Image courtesy: @ninamdrama on Twitter

Sean Strickland admittedly did an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele because her 't**ties hang out'

Sean Strickland is known for unabashedly voicing his opinion on anyone or anything, be it about transgenders or gun control. The UFC middleweight was similarly unhinged during a segment of a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele.

Strickland admitted that he had agreed to the interview because of Daniele's massive Instagram following and her 'ti**ies'. The 32-year-old said:

“I’m doing an interview with Nina because she has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and her t-ties hang out...You know what makes this more awkward for you guys? She intentionally makes her t-ties hang out for me, and her boyfriend is holding a camera while I’m trying not to look at her f–kin t-ties.”

Daniele evidently didn't have an issue with Sean Strickland's comments, uploading that bit on social media to bait people for the full interview. She only tried to interrupt the UFC slugger to say:

"They’re not hanging out; they’re propped. They’re propped up."

While Daniele succeeded in gaining the clout she was seemingly looking for, she also faced severe backlash on social media.

