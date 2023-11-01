"Aggressive" Fabricio Andrade aims for a "very exciting" ending to Jonathan Haggerty war: “I’m going to knock him out”

Despite competing in a different rule set for the first time under the ONE Championship spotlight, Fabricio Andrade promises to bring the same kind of performance that fans have come to expect from him.

Since arriving in the promotion, the Brazilian quickly emerged as one of the most exciting strikers in the MMA realm.

Dismantling the top contenders in the bantamweight division with his sniper-like offense and supreme self-confidence, ‘Wonder Boy’ conquered the weight class with his title win at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

Looking to challenge himself and continue pushing what he is capable of, Andrade’s next fight comes slightly out of his recent comfort zone, but he is confident that he won’t be out of his depth.

Having competed in kickboxing before arriving in ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ will return to the striking arts at ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

Facing fellow titleholder and two-time ONE Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty, the two elite strikers will go head-to-head in a superfight for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

In an interview with MMA News, Fabricio Andrade spoke about what fans can expect from his performance and how his confidence will allow him to put on a show like always:

“Fans can expect the same fight that I’ve always had because I am used to being in a kickboxing [match]. Even now in MMA, I’m very aggressive.”

“This fight won't be different. I'm going to turn it on and I'm going to make it very exciting for the fans and I'm going to knock him out.”

Watch the full interview below:

With both men confident of leaving the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as a two sport world champion, this main event is set to showcase the very best of ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.