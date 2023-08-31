Agilan Thani willing to face dangerous Croatian Roberto Soldic: “They will try to feed me to him”

Fresh off a victory over Magomedmurad Khasaev last week at ONE Friday Fights for his second-straight win in ONE Championship, former ONE welterweight world title challenger ‘The Alligator’ Agilan Thani has set his sights on Croatian sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.

Or rather, Thani believes Soldic is in dire need of a victory after a disastrous ONE Championship debut last May, and that he will be the man they call to take on ‘Robocop’.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Thani said he believes Soldic will be next for him, and he is all for it.

‘The Alligator’ said:

“Actually, I was telling this to my wife the moment I won my [last] fight, ‘I think ONE will try to feed me to Soldic’. They want Soldic to be the main guy. Why not, right? At this moment, I don’t call the shots. I’m a nobody.”

But despite the tall task of facing such a dangerous opponent, Thani says he has no fear of facing the Croatian knockout artist. He added:

“If Soldic wants it, he can come and get it. It’s not like I have never been knocked out before, or never been choked out. If there is something to be lost, it is all on his side. I’m just a guy from Malaysia.”

If he can defeat Soldic, that would certainly wind up being the biggest win of Thani’s career. He’s excited for the possibility. ‘The Alligator’ added:

“I think I haven’t hit my prime. I think there is a lot more for me to discover and I cannot wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Soldic has been spotted in training, perhaps getting ready for his second fight under the ONE Championship banner, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on the return of ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic.