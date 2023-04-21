Ahmed Mujtaba believes Nong-O is a class above Jonathan Haggerty: “He’s some different breed”

Pakistani fighter Ahmed Mujtaba is expecting an explosive encounter when top strikers Nong-O Hama and Jonathan Haggerty collide in a title showdown this week. He, however, sees the reigning Thai champion emerging as the victor.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion puts his title belt on the line against ‘The General’ Haggerty in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21 in Bangkok.

The event will take place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Giving his take on the clash, Mujtaba believes that Nong-O is just fighting at a different level. So much so that even an opponent the caliber of Jonathan Haggerty may not have enough to dethrone the long-time champion.

‘The Wolverine’ told ONE Championship in an interview:

“That’s a tough call. Both of these guys are tough. But I might go with Nong -O because that’s his game. Haggerty is a good guy, and he has super skills. I like that guy as well. But Nong -O is something different. He’s some different breed.”

The Haggerty fight will mark the eighth title defense for Thai superstar Nong-O since becoming world champion in February 2019. He is an active champion and a very potent one, with the majority of his successful defense coming by way of stoppage.

Orpington, England-born Haggerty, meanwhile, is looking to blaze a trail in a grand way this time in the bantamweight division after previously holding the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title belt.

Nong-O isn't the only fighter set for the Circle

One Championship: Defending Honour

As for Mujtaba, he is set to make his return to action next month at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States. He'll be squaring off against returning American fighter Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10. The historic card is also free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

