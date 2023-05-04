Ahmed Mujtaba refuses to lose to Sage Northcutt at ONE Fight Night 10

Ahmed Mujtaba may not have the same storyline as Sage Northcutt has heading into their match, but the lightweight contender has the same intensity ahead of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Pakistani star wants nothing more than to break into the stacked lightweight rankings, and he believes that a dominant win over Northcutt could push him over that hump.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mujtaba said he would stop at nothing to beat Northcutt and prove he is worthy to be among the best lightweights on the planet.

Ahmed Mujtaba said:

“I need the win as well because I’m hungry for the win too. I’m coming from a very rough situation, I'm coming from a very rough part. So, I don't want to lose at any cost. I mean, like, I'm ready to give my life for this. I have to win it at any cost.”

‘Wolverine’ is coming off two straight first-round finishes, and he plans to make it a hat-trick against ‘Super’ Sage.

Mujtaba scored a spectacular knockout over Rahul Raj at ONE: Unbreakable III, then followed it up with a sublime triangle choke finish of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Abraao Amorim at ONE 163 in November 2022.

Sage Northcutt, meanwhile, will head into his first match since falling short in his ONE Championship debut against Cosmo Alexandre in 2019. The American star had to recover from a facial injury as well as a bout with COVID-19 during the lengthy layoff from the circle.

ONE Fight Night goes down this Friday, May 5, at the sold-out 1stBank Center and will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

