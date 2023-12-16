“Ain’t happening” - British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison doesn’t see Rodtang knocking Takeru out

Liam Harrison doesn’t believe Rodtang Jitmuangnon will knock out Takeru Segawa.

The 2024 calendar year will start with a bang as ONE Championship travels to Tokyo, Japan, for a highly-anticipated event. The January 28 spectacle will be headlined by a kickboxing bout between Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa and fan-favorite Rodtang.

Debates about Rodtang vs. Takeru have already sparked, with the combat sports community split on their predictions. When asked about the upcoming super-fight, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek had this to say:

“Takeru has the advantage with his speed while Rodtang has his endurance. I think it’s 50/50, but I’m leaning towards Rodtang.”

While Superlek’s quote was shared on Instagram by ONE Championship, Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison went to the comment section to voice his opinion. He said:

“How many people has Rodtang knocked out in 4oz gloves?? Haggerty …. Who else ?? He ain’t knocking anyone out in 8oz….might chop him down with low kicks though and slow down Takeru’s punching ..he’s got a heavy low kick …knockout tho…ain’t happening”

Instagram comment

Liam Harrison is thrilled about ONE Championship’s new partnership with Sky Sports

Earlier this week, ONE Championship announced an exclusive partnership with Sky Sports, which will air their events in the U.K. and Ireland.

Although all ONE fighters will benefit from the added exposure, Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty are most excited that their fights will be broadcast to their hometown crowd.

During an interview with ONE, Harrison had this to say about the new partnership:

"I've been waiting my entire career for this. It’s a shame it’s coming at the back end of my career, but hopefully, I’ll get a good year or two showcasing my skills on Sky Sports. It's also an incredible incentive for all the up-and-comers."

On January 12, Liam Harrison is scheduled to end his lengthy layoff due to knee surgery. At ONE Fight Night 18, Harrison will face John Lineker in an action-packed Muay Thai fight inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 18 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.