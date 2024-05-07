Akbar Abdullaev says road to featherweight gold will be filled with KOs: "I'm going to keep on crushing"

Akbar Abdullaev has been a stand-out contender in the featherweight division ever since he arrived in ONE Championship. The exciting undefeated fighter racked up back-to-back wins where he defeated both opponents in under a minute with ruthless finishes.

In his biggest fight to date this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 22, Abdullaev went head to head with another undefeated fighter who has made plenty of noise under the ONE banner in Halil Amir.

While the fight was competitive for how long it lasted, there was one thing that separated the two men and that was the finishing ability and instinct of Akbar Adullaev.

He was able to stop his opponent in the second round with a devastating knockout after landing a perfectly timed hook on the break from a grappling exchange.

The surging contender said that he has no plans on needing the aid of the judges anytime soon as he told Sportskeeda MMA that he aims to keep on getting his rivals out of there on the way to the top:

"As for my plans, my future plans, I'm going to keep on crushing, I'm going to keep moving forward [until I get the title shot]."

Watch the full interview below:

It won't take Akbar Abdullaev long to hit that ceiling

Being undefeated and beating highly regarded opponents is one thing but it's the way that Akbar Abdullaev has done it that shows his true ability.

The 26-year-old fighter is dangerous at all times and this kind of unpredictability and killer instinct makes him must watch in every fight.

This also means that his road to a title shot was never going to be long and drawn out, providing that he is able to keep finishing opponents, which he certainly has.

Akbar Abdullaev wants to face the best and he's already right in that mix based on his stellar highlight reel as of late.