Akbar Abdullaev thanks Anatoly Malykhin for guidance following lightning KO of Aaron Canarte

Akbar Abdullaev shouted out Anatoly Malykhin for cornering him during his win at ONE Fight Night 12.

On July 14, Abdullaev fought under the ONE banner for the second time. After securing a 44-second knockout in his debut, ‘Bakal’ was matched up against promotional newcomer Aaron Canarte. The 25-year-old featherweight topped his first win by knocking out Canarte in 41 seconds.

During his post-fight interview in the ring, Akbar Abdullaev thanked several people for their help, including ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin:

“I wanna thank my country Kyrgyzstan, I wanna thank all the people who supported me, all my sponsors, my gym, my coach who believed in me and of course Anatoly Malykhin who is here in the corner to support me tonight as well.”

Akbar Abdullaev’s wins against Oh Ho Taek and Aaron Canarte combined for a total fight time of 1:25. The Krygyztan-born fighter is starting to attract the attention of the top-tier featherweights in ONE. It’s unclear what’s next for ‘Bakal,’ but he called out former two-division world champion Martin Nguyen.

Malykhin’s night started on a positive note when Abdullaev won. Unfortunately for him, the rest of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video didn’t go his way. The Russian fighters in the main event and co-main event., Shamil Gasanov and Tagir Khalilov suffered losses inside the distance. ‘Sladkiy’ also had to endure an intense faceoff with Amir Aliakbari.

Aliakbari called out Malykhin after defeating Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12. The ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion entered the ring, leading to a near-brawl in the ring. As a result, the Iranian star could be next for the hard-hitting Russian.