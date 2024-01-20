Alex Pereira responds to ex-girlfriend, Jon Jones hits back at former UFC rival, Dana White confirms Leon Edwards' next opponent: MMA News Roundup

Alex Pereira has responded to his ex-girlfriends allegations, Jon Jones has hit back at Daniel Cormier's latest comments, and UFC President Dana White has confirmed the opponent of Leon Edwards.

Find out more details in today's (Jan. 20) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Alex Pereira responds after ex-girlfriend addressess marriage allegations

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has once again called out his ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, following her claims that he was dishonest about their reasons for breaking up.

Earlier this week, Pereira appeared on the FULL SEND MMA podcast where he shed some details about the ending of his and Christine's relationship. According to 'Poatan', he decided to break up with her after discovering she was married.

Following Pereira's comments, Christine took to Instagram and dismissed his narative, claiming that she had already separated from her partner before dating the UFC champ.

Pereira, however, disagreed with latest claim and alleged that she has a history of violent tendencies. He wrote:

"Merle thinks she can manipulate you. I've been talking to her ex-husband for a few days, and today, I know what she is capable of...I have a video of her attacking me as she didn't get what she wanted."

#2 Jon Jones hits back at Daniel Cormier after 'bad employee' comments

Jon Jones has hit back at his former rival's comments, after Daniel Cormier claimed he has a bad working relationship with the UFC.

'DC' referenced recently leaked documents, which appeared to show Jones having a strained relationship with Dana White and the promotion back in 2014. According to Cormier, every organization has had to suffer with "bad employees".

'Bones' then took to X (formerly Twitter) to re-ignite with Cormier, reminding the former champ about their fighting history. He tweeted:

"Never let a 'bad employee' beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently."

#1 Dana White confirms Leon Edwards will defend the UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad next

Dana White has confirmed that Leon Edwards will be making his third title defense against Belal Muhammad next.

Edwards most recently defended the belt against Colby Covington in a highly dominant performance, taking the unanimous decision victory 4-1 across all three judges' scorecards.

Muhammad had weighed in as the back-up fighter for the bout, with the UFC President now officially stating that he will be challenging 'Rocky' next. 'Remember the Name' is on an impressive 10-fight undefeated streak.

Speaking to TNT Sports' Chamatkar Sandhu, White announced the fight and stated that he will confirm the location of the fight 'next week'. He said:

"I'll probably announce that next week. Where it's going to be."

There had been rumors Edwards vs. Muhammad would feature on UFC 300 in April. However, fans will have to wait until next week to hear from White if that will be the case.