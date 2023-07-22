Alex Pereira’s ‘scary’ training footage has fans convinced that Jan Blachowicz is “getting sent to the shadow realm” at UFC 291

Fans are impressed with Alex Pereira’s recent training video ahead of light heavyweight debut.

On July 29, Pereira looks to bounce back after losing the UFC middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in April. ‘Poatan’ will be treading new waters in the octagon as he’s moved up to 205 pounds, hoping to benefit from a decreased weight cut.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Pereira’s ability to be a legitimate title contender at light heavyweight. Some of those questions will be answered at UFC 291 when he takes on former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event.

‘Poatan’ recently released a video of him hitting pads, which was reposted by an Instagram account called UFC.core. The social media post was captioned:

“Alex is looking INSANE 👀😮”

Fans filled the comment section with various responses. Some people believe Blachowicz could be in trouble:

“Jan is getting sent to the shadow realm”

“Jan getting put to sleep”

“Jan is taking this to the ground, definitely.”

Other fans were impressed with how Alex Pereira physically looked at 205 pounds.

“He should’ve been at LHW more of a natural weight class look at that power 🔥

“How the f*ck does he look like he got faster”

“Been telling u, this guys is made for 205”

Instagram comments

Jan Blachowicz gives an honest answer about potentially wrestling Alex Pereira

Jan Blachowicz prefers to strike, but he showed against Israel Adesanya that he has reliable grappling skills. Blachowicz has claimed numerous times that his plan against Alex Pereira is to stand and strike. With that said, he’s willing to wrestle if needed.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Blachowicz had this to say about potentially grappling Pereira if needed:

"I am stand-up fighter and I like fighting stand-up, so I have to check my stand-up against someone like Pereira. But if I don't feel good, if I take some punches, for sure I'm gonna use wrestling and take him down because also, I'm not stupid. I know what I have to do to win this fight and I use all my tools to do it." [4:03 - 4:26]”

Blachowicz last fought in December 2022, enduring a split-decision draw against Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The hard-hitting Polish fighter now looks to potentially earn another title shot by taking out Pereira.