Alexis Nicolas says ONE Fight Night 21 opponent Regian Eersel is "one of the best fighters of this generation"

ONE Championship upstart 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas is ready to seize the moment and capture the gold. But, he's quick to give props and credit where it's due, recently calling his upcoming foe "one of the best fighters of this generation."

Nicolas is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel for his kickboxing gold.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nicolas said he has the utmost respect for the champion.

'Barboza' stated:

"I have a huge amount of respect for Regian Eersel. He is one of the best fighters of this generation."

Champ-champ Eersel is one of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship. 'The Immortal' is unbeaten in the world's largest martial arts organization, joining ONE in 2018 and going on to win 10 straight en route to winning the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Regian Eersel says experience advantage crucial against Alexis Nicolas: "He will struggle with that"

At 31 years of age, Regian Eersel is giving up six years to the 25-year-old Alexis Nicolas. But what he lacks in youth, 'The Immortal' more than makes up for everywhere else, including where he believes will matter most -- championship experience.

Eersel told ONE Championship:

"My biggest advantage I think is my experience, my pressure, going forward, and my aggression. I think he will struggle with that."

