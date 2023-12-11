Ali Abdelaziz posts bizarre cryptic tweet about welfare of MMA fighters; fans react in confusion - "You def used ChatGPT to write that"

Prominent MMA manager and CEO of Dominance MMA Ali Abdelaziz has established an impressive stable of champions.

Beyond his eminence in athlete management and representation within the MMA landscape, Abdelaziz stands out as a polarizing figure, renowned for his unfiltered perspectives and sometimes controversial comments.

Most recently, Ali Abdelaziz expressed deep concern about the current state of MMA on X. His cryptic message conveyed a genuine love for the sport while highlighting apprehensions about the well-being of fighters and their families. The Egyptian manager wrote:

"I love the sport of MMA so much, but I’m truly concerned about the demographic of what is going on right now and I’m very worried about the fighters and their families and the sport in general, I have never felt like that before."

The tweet left fans perplexed, sparking a flurry of confused reactions from them. One fan joked:

"You definitely used ChatGPT to write that."

Another fan tried to decipher the tweet:

"Translation: UFC won’t give one of his fighters a title shot. He’s not getting his way and doesn’t know how to act."

Yet another wrote:

"I have no idea what you are talking about and I don't think you used the word demographic in the right context."

Ali Abdelaziz proposes Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the BMF championship

Justin Gaethje's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has sparked excitement among MMA fans by proposing a BMF championship clash between the American and former undisputed featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 298 in February next year.

Gaethje established himself as the symbolic BMF titleholder with a triumphant second-round high-kick KO win over Dustin Poirier in their UFC 291 rematch.

While the top-ranked lightweight contender has set his sights on a clash with the champion Islam Makhachev next, the proposition of a BMF title fight against Max Holloway makes for an exciting clash.

Ali Abdelaziz proposed the idea on X, writing:

"Who wants to see @JustinGaethje vs. Max Holloway on February 17 for the BMF title?"

Holloway previously competed in the lightweight division when he locked horns with Dustin Poirier in 2019 for an interim title fight that resulted in a unanimous decision loss for the Hawaiian.