"Ali or Ozempic Fat Joe?" - Former UFC star's take on Jada Pinkett Smith's latest mirror selfie triggers hilarious reactions

Former UFC star Derek Brunson took to X (formerly Twitter), and used a selfie of Jada Pinkett Smith to poke fun at Ali Abdelaziz, the CEO of Dominance MMA.

Abdelaziz, who is Brunson's manager, is often the butt of the joke in the MMA community. Brunson shared a picture of Jada Pinkett Smith alongside the caption:

"New year new me huh that boy feeling himself ! @AliAbdelaziz00"

The image, which Smith posted to Instagram, quickly went viral on social media. In the image, Smith can be seen sporting a shaved head, much like Ali Abdelaziz, prompting Brunson to compare the two. UFC fans joined in and took to the comment section, making for some hilarious reactions.

One user wrote:

"Ali or Ozempic Fat Joe ?"

Another added:

"New Mythical Manager Unlocked:Abdelaziz Pinkett-Smith"

@takeshelter2023 took things one step further, drawing a comparison to WWE superstar Rey Mysterio:

"Looks like rey mysterio"

@Oscargonzaaaa wrote:

"MISTA THREEE OH FAAAAAAH"

User @VT4L_Joe added:

"Mr Nine Eleven"

Former UFC Middleweight Derek Brunson responds to Jake Paul

Ever since he left the UFC, Derek Brunson has been chasing a fight with Jake Paul. Both men are signed to the PFL and with Paul set to make his MMA debut later this year, the fight may very well take place inside the SmartCage.

Paul, for his part, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that his next fight would be on March 2, and that it would take place in Puerto Rico. He added that fight contracts were sent to two different opponents, and that he would face whichever one decided to accept the bout first. 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"My team sent out two contracts today. Let’s see which of the two potential opponents accepts first. Saturday March 2nd. Puerto Rico. Live on DAZN."

Brunson, who fought in the UFC's middleweight division and is comparable in size to Paul, issued a simple response, replying to Paul's tweet with the signing hand emoji.

Jake Paul did not specify that his next fight will be an MMA bout, nor did he explicitly state it would be a boxing match. As a result, the Brunson-Paul fight could possibly be in the works.