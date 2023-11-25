“All you chumps are gonna bawl” - Luke Lessei promises dominant win over Jo Nattawut in ONE Championship debut

Luke Lessei plans to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut.

On Dec. 8, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for another action-packed event on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event, Roman Kryklia looks to make history by defeating Alex Roberts in Muay Thai to become a two-sport world champion.

Before Kryklia vs. Roberts, ONE Fight Night 17 will feature only Muay Thai bouts, including the return of ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut. The Thai fan-favorite is expected to emerge victorious, but fans shouldn’t jump to conclusions, as Nattawut’s opponent is confident he will pull off the upset.

Luke Lessei is a 27-year-old American making his promotional debut against Nattawut. ‘The Chef’ recently shared a video on Instagram of him training

“All you chumps are gonna bawl when I whoop him,” it was captioned.

Fans filled Lessei’s Instagram comment section with support:

“It’s about to be Hell’s Kitchen 🔪🍽️”

“Being underestimated is a very good position to be in. If you lose, they expected you to lose. If you win, you shake up the world. 🔥”

“Not me foo!! Been following you for a few years now, congratulations and can’t wait for the debut.”

“Sending much love and good vibes your way! Show ‘‘em how you do🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Chef is in the kitchen cooking some sh*t up. Much love homie”

“real ones know you’re gonna put it on him. can’t wait to watch bro have fun piecing him up”

“it's been a long time coming. Stoked to see you rise up to your full potential. 🙌🔥”

“Somebody’s about to serve up a tasty dish 😎”

Luke Lessei vows never to be broken

Luke Lessei may be the underdog heading into ONE Fight Night 18, but he’s not lacking confidence. After all, the 27-year-old has worked his entire life to reach this point and doesn’t plan to lose. ‘The Chef’ voiced his confidence with the following caption attached to a different training video on Instagram:

“Beat me, hate me, you could never break me”

Luke Lessei is ready for war, but it’ll be easier said than done to defeat Jo Nattawut. ‘Smokin’ holds promotional records of 2-4 in kickboxing and 3-1 in Muay Thai, including three victories by KO/TKO. The 34-year-old also lost his last fight, so he has added motivation to secure a win on Dec. 8.

ONE Fight Night 17 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.