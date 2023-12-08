“All the time I’m in good shape” - Roman Kryklia plans to have as many fights as possible after Alex Roberts bout

Roman Kryklia plans to stay active following his upcoming world title fight.

On Friday, Kryklia will close out ONE Fight Night 17 with a potential legacy-defining win as he attempts to become a two-sport world champion. To do so, the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion must defeat Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 17, Kryklia joined CountFilms TV for an interview. During their conversation, the Ukrainian powerhouse had this to say about his plans to stay active following his clash with Roberts:

“So, all the time I’m in good shape so it’s okay for me to have many fights a year. Maybe three to four fights a year, but we will see after this fight.”

Kryklia vs. Roberts and the rest of ONE Fight Night 17 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia says he won’t have any trouble simultaneously defending world titles in two sports

Several fighters in ONE Championship history have become a simultaneous two-sport world champion. The accomplishment is undoubtedly a special honor, but it also adds pressure on the fighter to stay active in both divisions to prevent the weight class from stalling.

During the previously mentioned interview, Roman Kryklia ensured he would have no problem staying active and defending two thrones:

“Actually, my coach, he’s always given me like Muay Thai skills. So, we have a kickboxing and Muay Thai school, so it doesn’t change a lot of my training sessions. So it’s okay for me to fight Muay Thai and kickboxing at the same time.”

Roman Kryklia made his ONE Championship debut in November 2019. Since then, the Ukrainian knockout artist has gone 3-0 in the light heavyweight kickboxing division and 2-0 in the heavyweight division to become the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion.

Kryklia now looks to add Roberts, a WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, to his impressive resume.