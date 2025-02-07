“All tough opponents” - Nong-O says there are no easy fights in ONE’s loaded flyweight striking ranks

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is aware that his sliding down to flyweight is anything but a "holiday' for him as he is going into a division that is loaded with tough fighters.

The 38-year-old Thai legend is switching lanes in his scheduled match on Feb. 8 at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. He will go up against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai joust, which will mark his return to the 135-pound division after over a decade and first match in the weight class in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Nong-O shared his thoughts on the current crop of fighters in the ONE flyweight lane, saying:

"Anyone in this division are all tough opponents. So, if it’s not Kongthoranee, it would still be tough. But I’m not worried, I prepared myself very well."

Nong-O, 38, said the decision to compete now in flyweight was made in consultation with his team, taking into account that at this stage of his career, it would be a better setting for him.

In bantamweight, he had a great run, becoming a ONE world champion and successfully defending it seven times before losing it to British striker Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023.

ONE Fight Night 28 will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O has world title dreams in flyweight

Nong-O Hama is sliding to flyweight not to extend his already-illustrious career but to succeed and, if possible, win a world title. He intends to get it off to a good start with a win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

The veteran Thai fighter made his world flyweight title goals known in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his flyweight debut in the promotion.

He said:

"The flyweight division title is still vacant. Of course, every athlete wants to be the champion. If I have the chance, I would like to be the champion again."

The flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant after longtime champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was stripped of it in his last title defense in November for missing weight.

