“All my weapons were more accurate” - Kongthoranee knew he had victory in the bag heading into the scorecards versus Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was a picture of pure confidence while the scorecards were being read in his pivotal flyweight Muay Thai showdown against Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28 last week.

It came down to the wire, as two judges had opposing views on who won the exciting three-round slugfest. In the end, the 28-year-old narrowly escaped with the split decision nod inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the closely contested fight, Kongthoranee confidently said he expected to get his hand raised, believing he got the better of the exchanges against his legendary Thai opponent.

The fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender told The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin in his post-event interview:

"I wasn’t worried because I believe all my striking, all my weapons were more accurate."

Asked what's next for the surging Thai striker, Kongthoranee insisted that the promotion simply has to give him a name and he'll sign the dotted line.

"Anyone, I’m ready," he added.

Kongthoranee's victory over Nong-O extended his active winning streak to three, and going 11-2 overall in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the Sor Sommai Gym product certainly put himself in contention for the vacant 135-pound Muay Thai crown.

Watch the full interview:

Kongthoranee has nothing but love and respect for Nong-O

Kongthoranee and Nong-O's back-and-forth highly technical battle was truly a treat for striking fans across the globe.

While both Thais threw everything but the kitchen sink for one another, there was mutual respect shown once the dust settled.

For Kongthoranee, it was a special moment since he idolized Nong-O for the longest time. He said in the post-event press conference:

"I have been a long-time fan of Nong-O. When I first started Muay Thai, I was already a fan of Nong-O."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

